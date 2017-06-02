Kansas records 2 small earthquakes during holiday weekend

The U.S. Geological Survey says another natural disaster was recorded in southern Kansas during the Memorial Day weekend.

A magnitude 3.2 temblor occurred at 3:23 a.m. about 10 miles south-southeast of Waynoka at a depth of 3.1 miles.

A few residents in northern Oklahoma may have felt a little bit of rattling on Tuesday morning.

That came a day after a 2.6-magnitude quake was recorded 8 miles west of Belle Plaine.

The quake appears to have been light in intensity, according to the USGS website.

The quake followed two other quakes, also early Wednesday near the town of Perry in Noble County.

As more data comes in, the official USGS magnitude estimation has fluctuated between 2.9 and 3.0.