Kathy Griffin and Lawyer to Discuss Trump Photo Fallout

The St. George Theatre on Staten Island also called of a show for November 2.

Refunds have been offered to everyone who purchased tickets for either event.

“Law enforcement sources tell us the Secret Service has launched an investigation into ‘the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot, ‘” TMZ reported Wednesday.

“Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured”, the statement said.

The photo was a stupid stunt by Griffin and by photographer Shields both guilty of losing all sense of reason.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online. Yet, Griffin crossed the line too far and demonstrated there is still a line that can’t be crossed, way; way out there and she managed to get there with a lot of help from Shields.

How far is too far when it comes to comedy?

“The image is too disturbing”. I don’t know if it’s amusing, but I don’t think the joke is the problem.

The president of the United States also posted a tweet directed at the comedian and what she did. Eleven-year-old Barron Trump’s reaction to the Kathy Griffin photo shoot has been a key talking point in the ongoing controversy. “Sick!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Griffin has been removed from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage and has been forced to cancel several public appearances.

“I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up”, he said, in what seemed like a non-sequitur way of defending Griffin. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate”.

The U.S. Secret Service reportedly launched a probe into the incident.

The agency tweeted that threats made against someone the agency protects receives the highest priority.

Since the release of the photo from the shoot, Kathy has been slammed by stars including former US leader Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea and newsman Anderson Cooper.