KCR announces women welfare schemes on Tel formation day

“It’s three-years since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading the TRS government in Telangana and it has been a serious threat to democracy, social justice and good governance in the youngest state of the Indian Union”, alleged BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao.

He reached the venue after paying tributes at Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly building.

The CM cited a CAG report quoting that Telangana state stood first in revenue growth in the country by recording 17.82 per cent rate in the financial year 2016-17.

“Has the state been created just for four people”, Gandhi said, and alleged that the chief minister was not taking along with him students, youth, women and backward classes.

After suffering economically in the combined State, Telangana has now emerged as a rich state, spending Rs 40,000 crore on 35 welfare schemes. For the marriage of daughters from the poor families, we are implementing Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyan Laxmi schemes. All single women will be paid monthly pension of Rs 1,000 each. Mother delivering a girl child will get an additional Rs 1,000.

Central Ministers Muktar Abbas Naqvi and Bandaru Dattatreya, who took part in programmes held to mark three-year NDA achievements have said the TRS Government has failed in fulfilling assurances given to people. “This will also help supply manure to farmers”, he said.

“Under Mission Kakatiya programme, which is aimed at revival of irrigation facilities, 16,000 tanks were rejuvenated in the last two years while work is on to revive 5,000 more tanks this year”.

He said tanks were now brimming with water while the ground water table had improved.

Similar celebrations were held in 30 other districts with ministers and senior officials hoisting the national flag. Over 350 eminent personalities from different walks of life will be honoured with cash awards for their meritorious services. To impart worldwide level education to the poor, 512 new Residential Schools have been set up, the Chief Minister said, adding: “Let me share with you that on the lines of SC Degree Colleges for women, from next academic year, ST Degree Colleges will also be set up for ST girl students”.