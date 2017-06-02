KD Golden, Cavs No Match In Game 1

The worse news for the Cavaliers and star playmaker LeBron James was that it wasn’t even the best effort for an undefeated squad whose 13-0 playoff win streak matches the longest in National Basketball Association playoff history. The Warriors enter the Finals with a ideal 12-0 playoff record while the Cavaliers are sitting at an only slightly worse 12-1, with a last-second loss to the Boston Celtics as their lone blemish.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points and grabbed 8 rebounds and had 8 assists for the Warriors.

Predictions are split among many experts and in all honesty, while it’s easy to pick the Warriors as clear favorites and the Cavs as likely underdogs, both teams have an exceptional case in terms of their likelihood of winning.

Kevin Love struggled and made only 4 of 13 field goal attempts, although he still finished with a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. “He’s LeBron James. You guys know what he can do”, Durant said. One particularly telling stat is that they had just four turnovers to Cleveland’s 20; there are other similarly gaudy numbers, all of which feel very demoralizing to anyone hoping for a narrative other than the boring, predictable dominance of the Warriors here.

During a post-game press conference, LeBron blamed the loss partly on turnovers and defensive lapses.

Stephen Curry, too, was able to erase the bad feeling left over from his poor finish in last year’s finals by notching 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting.

Draymond Green almost had a double-double with nine points and 11 boards.

Game 2 is Sunday at Golden State. “They’re going to make tough shots, so you’ve got to just keep pressing, sticking to the game plan but focus what’s in front of you”. She remembers that the Cavs lot the first two games of the last Finals by 48 points before coming back to win it all.

If they do, the Warriors could become the first team in National Basketball Association history to make an unbeaten playoff run to the title.

“I’m sure they feel like they could play better but we feel like we can shoot better”, Brown said. So that’s one area we feel like we can do a better job in.

“We can continue to get better”.