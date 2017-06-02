Speaking at a technology conference in California, Clinton said Russia’s government “could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided” by Americans with polling data.

She suggested that President Trump and his allies were using Twitter and other social media to sidetrack Americans’ attention from the investigations into the influence of Russian Federation during the election campaign or the Republican health care bill.

Mrs Clinton talked at length about Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential contest, referring to U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia not only meddled in the election, but did so to help Mr Trump defeat her.

Less than an hour later, Clinton retweeted Trump’s insult, adding a message of her own: “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe”.

“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost”, she said. “I never believed it, I always thought it would be a close election”, she said.

” ‘There she goes, “vast right-wing conspiracy”, ‘ now it’s a vast Russian conspiracy”, she said. It was accurate and up-to-date and I’m grateful for their hard work.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Terriault said Clinton’s comments “were hurtful to a lot of people, and it really upset me to see that happen to my team“.

“Worldwide! Maybe for a minute you’ll forget the latest accusation about them transpiring with Russian Federation”, she said.

“I knew that I’d taken a tremendous hit after the Comey letter and later I understood the role that WikiLeaks played in it”.

Hillary Clinton came prepared with more than one zinger about the mystery word of the day: Covfefe.

However, at the same time, Clinton also feels she was “the victim of the very broad assumption” that she was going to win.

When asked why she didn’t visit Wisconsin or other states that Trump won, Clinton blamed the DNC’s bad information.

Rep. Keith Ellison evaded questions Friday about the bankruptcy of the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

“It was bankrupt; it was on the verge of insolvency; its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong”. I get the nomination, so I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party.