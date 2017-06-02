Kellyanne Conway: Jared Kushner’s foreign contacts helped make Trump’s trip successful

“Accusing the “#fake news media” of “fabricating lies” about “leaks coming out of the white house” – the latest bombshell leaks concerning trump’s most trusted adviser – his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Sunday: The New York Times reported that Kushner was among the voices in the White House that strongly urged President Trump to fire James Comey.

The White House faces mounting questions about potential ties between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign, which are also the subject of criminal and congressional investigations.

“And you hear people now, very close to the president, openly saying that it is too much, that he now finds himself at the centre of this investigation, even if he is ultimately completely cleared, he is at the centre of this investigation right now”.

The president has frequently complained about the use of unnamed or anonymous sources, especially in relation to the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian interference in the United States presidential election.

Former US intelligence officials have told Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand that if Kushner did try to establish a backchannel to Russian Federation without going through the conventional US intelligence paths, it would be “off the map”, “explosive”, and “extremely risky”.

The briefing came four days after The Washington Post reported the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser tried to set up back-channel communications with the Russians during the transition.

The Fox News story Trump retweeted on Tuesday claims that the December meeting between Kushner and Kislyak focused on Syria, and that it was the Russians, not Kushner, who brought up the idea of establishing a secure communications channel.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, he said in another tweet to his more ta 30.8 followers. Some foreign affairs experts said the move, while former president Barack Obama had weeks left in his term, anxious them that it could undermine US security and some opposition Democrats have suggested that Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

“We don’t say what’s classified, what’s not classified”, his national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster later told reporters. “Hard work but big results”, he said as he slammed the U.S. media for using leaks against him.

There have been many leaks of information occurring at the White House, which has actually upset Russia, The Washington Post reports. The idea of using a secure line for the Trump administration and the Kremlin to communicate was suggested by Russian Federation during the meeting, not Kushner, the source said.

Kelly said he was not sure whether the reports that Kushner had proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for such communications were true.

Tennessee Senator and Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Bob Corker told USA Today on Sunday night that he felt no urgency in posing those questions and Kushner would speak “when the time is right”.

Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications in the White House, provided a statement to CBS News.