Kerala Assembly To Meet On June 8 To Discuss Centre’s Cattle Rules

“I am sure that you are already conversant with the Notification containing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 23rd May, 2017”.

Hassan said the new law would disrupt the federal structure of the country. There is no ban on slaughter or sale of beef.

When Advocate General CP Sudhakara Prasad pointed out the ruling of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that stayed the new order, the Chief Justice expressed surprise.

The central government announced the ban last week, claiming it would “stop unregulated animal trade”.

Various bodies and political parties have reacted sharply to the government’s decision, saying it is an “ill-advised” move which will widen the “terrorism” by cow vigilantes. The minister said that the assembly would also pass a resolution against the Centre’s decision.

The Congress-led UDF opposition has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call a special meeting of the Kerala Assembly to discuss the issue.

India exports around US$5 billion worth of beef and buffalo meat, accounting for around 20pc of global “beef” exports.

The Kerala cabinet on Friday asked Governor P. Sathasivam to convene a special session of the state assembly on June 8 chiefly to discuss and debate the new rules by the Centre on cattle trade for slaughter that infringes on the states’ rights.

The Indian government has issued a nationwide ban on selling cattle for slaughter, the toughest measure yet imposed to protect cows, an animal that conservative Hindus regard as sacred. The court also clarifies that the rule does not stop any one from selling or slaughtering cattle outside the animal market.