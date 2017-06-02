Kevin Durant claims he doesn’t remember Rihanna staredown

“KD”, James said simply, when asked what stood out to him about the first game of his third straight Finals matchup against Golden State.

When the Golden State Warriors came to contractual terms with Kevin Durant some 330 days ago, it was with one clear goal in mind: to unleash him against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals.

“Worked out well” might be the early understatement of the series.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s hard to get to the playoffs, let alone march all the way to the finals”, guard Iman Shumpert said.

But this was far from a one-man show.

There were plenty of reasons to doubt, or at least wonder about, Durant’s impact on this series.

But the wheels came off quickly for the visiting Cavaliers in the second half, with Durant sinking a three-pointer and Warriors center Zaza Pachulia hitting a lay-up on their way to a 10-0 run.

Durant’s presence also benefited Curry, who hit six 3-pointers on the way to a 28-point night.

On the other hand, the Warriors left a smorgasbord of points out on the floor and are convinced they can play even better. Curry shot just 40 percent in the Finals a year ago and had more turnovers (30) than assists (26) as he nursed injuries to his knee and ankle. Win one game. Now we look to Sunday to try to do it again. “It should be very easy for us to do, all things considered”.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love smiles as he fields questions before an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

“It wasn’t just the third quarter, it was the whole game”, James, who gave up eight turnovers, told reporters after the Cavaliers were outscored by 13 points in the period.

Q. You mentioned at the top the Warriors’ speed. Between them the Cavs two primary ball handlers had 12 turnovers, and as a team the Cavaliers had 20.

But the Cavaliers hurt themselves with 20 turnovers, tying an National Basketball Association record for a playoff or Finals game. He got what he wanted, where and when he wanted it, in Game 1.

Q. LeBron had eight free throws in the first quarter.

“K.D.”, he said, referring to Durant. “That’s what you dream about as a kid is to play at the highest level”.

"K.D.", he said, referring to Durant. "That's what you dream about as a kid is to play at the highest level".

“Too many scorers and Durant improved the defense”, Sampson said.

The Cavs just never seemed comfortable in this one beyond the opening seven or eight minutes.

The debate has already begun about whether this will be the greatest NBA Finals the league has ever seen, and the claws have surely come out from all angles.

We’ve got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line but other than that they played a hell of a game”, James said.

The scariest part for Cleveland is that there’s no clear path to limiting his effectiveness, no quick-fix adjustment to make his life significantly more hard.

Notice the incredible cross-court pass by Curry to get the ball to Durant.

He had won the first battle with King James. In fact last night’s loss marked seven losses in the eight Finals openers of which he’s been a participant. She cheered on LeBron James and his teammates as they faced the Golden State Warriors last night at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, and upgraded courtside style in the process.