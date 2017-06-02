Kevin Durant returning to NBA Finals

With Golden State completing an inevitable 4-0 series sweep over the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the contest became an ode to Argentinian great Ginobili who may announce his retirement this off-season after 15 years in the National Basketball Association.

The fourth quarter was mostly mop-up time for the Warriors, who never let the Spurs get within 13 points while closing out the victory.

Heavily favored to beat the Spurs, especially once Kawhi Leonard sustained a series-ending injury, the Warriors completed a dominant sweep in the Western Conference finals.

Throughout the second half of that first game and into the next three games, the Warriors outscored the Spurs by 87 points and each passing minute became more of a glimpse into the full potential of this team. Many thought Kerr had been improving as he’s traveled with the team to San Antonio, but he’s not improved to the point where he feels comfortable returning to the bench.

Golden state: Curry (36 + 6 assists), Durant (29, 12 rebounds), green (16 + 8 rebounds + 8 assists).

However, while Curry and Durant expressed pride in the team’s achievement, they each underlined the importance of maintaining focus ahead of a Finals showdown with either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics.

So, heading into potentially the final game of his career, Gregg Popovich made a rare change-up – he chose to start Ginobili.

Golden State prevailed in the 2015 Finals, 4-2. And for good reason: he had a wonderful postseason, with performances that may cap off a legendary career in San Antonio. It could, as simulating game-action in a practice setting is almost impossible to do no matter how intense the players go at it. The Warriors will have nine days to rest for that series, which begins in Oakland, Calif., on June 1. Whoever the opposition it, Golden State will have home-court advantage due to having the best regular-season record this year.

“I started him tonight out of respect. I’m just glad we came out on top – as long as you get those 12 wins”.

"We've been preaching certain things, and for the most part, they've been doing it, but to get to our ultimate goal of winning the whole thing, we've got to be better on both ends of the floor".

