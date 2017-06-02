Kevin Durant Returns to the NBA Finals in Exclusive Nikes

They can shoot the ball from the perimeter; they can get into the paint. His coach that year was Mike Brown, who has served as acting coach for the Warriors while Steve Kerr is out following complications from back surgery.

Will the super-team in Golden State live up to their hype or will LeBron James further his legacy by upsetting the odds again? Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. That gives Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers a couple days to come up with answers.

Of the six that picked the Warriors, three picked them in seven games, two picked them in six, and one picked them five.

Thursday, June 1: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. Making matters worse was a lack of scoring help from any of their role players.

Golden State’s offense will draw the headlines, but it was their defense that seemed to overwhelm the Cavaliers. James is in this round for the seventh straight time, having last been stopped short of the NBA’s final four when the Celtics beat the Cavs in the 2010 East semifinals. Unbelievably, this already-loaded Warriors’ roster from past year – led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – got better by adding superstar Kevin Durant.

James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but he also turned the ball over eight times and was a minus-22 in his 40 minutes of action. The home team’s defense also was a major factor as they held the Cavs to 39.5 percent shooting and converted 12 turnovers into 10 points while committing only one turnover themselves, leading to two Cavs points.

“I think that just thinking about the next game, things that we can correct going forward”, he said.

Both Cavs believers picked them in six.

However, a clear pattern emerged.

Before the Cavaliers closed out the Celtics in five games in the Conference finals, Lue said the Celtics were more hard to defend than the Warriors.

Kevin Durant, left, and Russell Westbrook went their separate ways this season. But Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are a combined 2 for 15 for the Warriors, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Want Warriors news in your inbox? He can win playoff games with Keith Carson and Todd Gutner playing on the front-line with him.

Golden State was up 60-52 at the half, and that was despite shooting 19-of-34 at the rim in the first half and being 3-of-13 from three. We’ll have our answers after the best-of-seven games series.

James had eight turnovers in a team-high 28-point display against the Warriors, while Kyrie Irving posted 24 points.

Durant, who is the 2014 NBA MVP, is eligible for the 10-year veteran maximum contract after signing a two-year, $54.3 million contract with the Warriors last season.

Turns out it basically was.

Curry started wearing the black sleeve in Game 4 of the Western Conference final after a fall the previous game led to a flare up of bursitis.