Kevin Durant says he doesn’t remember Rihanna staredown

“And when the Cleveland Cavaliers thought it wise to take the dunk away from Kevin Durant, he made jump shots and passes and generally did whatever he wanted.Amid all the star-studded highlights from the Golden State Warriors” crushing 113-91 Game 1 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, one dominated social media like no other.

The Warriors are off to the best start in National Basketball Association playoff history at 12-0, but they had won a record 73 regular season games last season and felt empty when they couldn’t win the title.

“It wasn’t just the third quarter, it was the whole game”, James, who gave up eight turnovers, told reporters after the Cavaliers were outscored by 13 points in the period.

“I mean, it’s no ifs, ands, or buts”. It is what it is.

“They’re going to challenge us offensively, defensively, mentally, physically”.

“But that’s what stands out”.

“It has been a great motivating factor, ” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said.

Durant lost to James and the Miami Heat in five games in 2012 and then James and the Cavs knocked off the 73-win Warriors in a seven-game thriller last June.

“He’s one of the most unsafe guys we have in the (basketball) world already so it makes it even more risky when you equip that talent, that skill, with those guys”, James said of Durant joining such stars as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“Just get focused on game two [on Sunday]”, James said.

“We know some of their tendencies and just have a better familiarity with how we’re going to be successful against them”. That’s huge for us. We know how it ended for them in Game 7. To have a game like that when he’s playing that way, it’s tough to beat. “They have been the best team in the league the last three years and they have added an incredible player in Kevin Durant“. Durant was The Man in Game 1, as the Warriors ran a game plan which played into his hands. “That’s what you dream about as a kid, is to play at the highest level”. “I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”.

Durant provided a conundrum for Cleveland’s defense.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen, ” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

Durant led the way with a game-high 38 points, making the most of Cleveland’s sloppy defence with a flurry of ferocious first-half dunks.

The Cavaliers rallied within 80-68 with 3:06 remaining in the period, but Golden State wasn’t finished with its 3-point-shooting barrage.

James paced Eastern Conference champions Cleveland in the loss with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

“Pressure is what you make it”, Green said. He has also improved in the postseason to a 17.2 points average against stingier playoff defences.

They figure to be electrified for the opener after watching the Cavaliers celebrate their first crown on the Warriors’ court in a seventh-game thriller. “You’re not going to see insane celebrations”.