Kirsten Dunst: They’re stringing it out

Kirsten Dunst has said the newer Spider-Man movies are not as good as those she starred in and that film-makers are “milking” the franchise for money.

The 35-year-old actress recently revealed her thoughts about the forthcoming Spider-Man reboots in an interview with Marie Claire.

It’s hard to believe that we’re already on our third reboot of the Spider-Man movies, but here we are. Peter, being your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man stops them as fast as he can so he can get back to the party to watch the game. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?’ C’mon, am I right or what?

“It was really, really nice, he’s a really lovely guy, he’s everything I hoped he would be”, Tom said.

The head honchos at Sony don’t seem to agree with Dunst on this, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of flagging any time soon.

British star Holland now takes over the mantle in yet another new Spider-Man film, this time directed by Jon Watts.

Sadly for Kirsten Dunst this is set to just be the beginning, too, as at least one, probably two or three, more Spidey sequels starring Tom Holland are planned for the near future.