Korea says US withdrawal from Paris accord ‘regrettable’

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”.

“Or in really entirely new transaction or terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people and its tax payers”.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation also said they would have rather seen a renegotiation of the deal rather than a full withdrawal.

In his memo to employees, Cook said he spoke to Trump on Tuesday to try to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the Paris deal.

His decision prompted Italy, France and Germany to immediately issue a joint statement stressing that the current deal – a “cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries” – can not be renegotiated.

“It is very discouraging that President Trump is pulling out of the Paris Agreement to cut carbon emissions”, said Information Technology and Innovation Foundation senior fellow David Hart.

The CCC noted that the U.S., being the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases and as a world leader, “would have played a key role in creating the much needed global paradigm shift towards a more climate-resilient and climate-smart future”.

The Paris Agreement is an worldwide attempt to slow global warming and mitigate its worst effects.

The US was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord in Paris in December 2015. That includes carbon dioxide generated from burning fossil fuels blamed for a warming planet, rising sea levels, droughts and more frequent violent storms.

In a two-minute video message to Trump, the Terminator-star Schwarzenegger at the outset says, ” Once man can’t go back in time, only I can do that’.

“The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries”, President Trump said Thursday. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States”.

He added: “This Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future”.

Mr Trump had vowed to cancel the Paris accord within 100 days of becoming president on 20 January.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called it “abundantly clear that the agreement, which is and will remain legally nonbinding, does not prohibit lowering the American pledge”, which was set at a 26 to 28 percent emission reduction.