The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oa.

Since 2015, watching Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors take on LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love (when healthy) and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals has been a given.

Not that anyone expected any different.

Mike Brown planned to coach Game 1 of the NBA Finals as expected for the Golden State Warriors, with Steve Kerr likely watching again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago.

Perhaps most noteworthy, it gives Durant the chance at a first championship and validation for his decision to leave the Thunder and join the league’s latest super team.

“I know I’ve grown as a player just through experience from the last five years, but if I don’t go out there and execute, none of that matters”, Durant said.

“Our first half was sloppy on the offensive end, we were missing a lot of lay-ups”, said Curry.

Now he has to deliver against James’ Cavaliers.

James is arguably playing the best post-season basketball of his career yet the Warriors are the over-riding favourites to lift their second title in three years.

“I mean, it’s no ifs, ands, or buts”.

“We were a little too anxious [early]”, Durant said.

“Kevin tries to reach greatness with every single thing he does”.

“As you can see, tickets for this year’s NBA Finals are shaping up to be slightly lower in price compared with 2016, which featured record-setting levels of demand for NBA tickets”, says Nate Rattner, content analyst at secondary ticket sales and aggregation site SeatGeek. How did Cleveland fans celebrate that big win – its first major sports championship since 1948? “But in the Finals, you get the [win], we’ll take it”.

No player in this series holds more pressure on his shoulders than Kevin Durant.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena, where the Cavaliers won their first championship past year by becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals. Curry shot just 40 percent in the Finals a year ago and had more turnovers (30) than assists (26) as he nursed injuries to his knee and ankle. His coach that year was Mike Brown, who has served as acting coach for the Warriors while Steve Kerr is out following complications from back surgery.

This is not the start to Game 1 of the NBA Finals that Golden State wanted.

Ultimately, there could be more to this story in coming days with more information coming available. It was a similarly poor performance from Tristan Thompson, who went scoreless for the first time in a game since January, while having just four rebounds.

“It wasn’t just the third quarter, it was the whole game”, James, who gave up eight turnovers, told reporters after the Cavaliers were outscored by 13 points in the period.

The most Jones has averaged in a season was 9.3 points per game. “They’re going to make tough shots, so you’ve got to just keep pressing, sticking to the game plan but focus what’s in front of you”.

Sooner than later, though, Golden State has to pay all of its superstars, including Thompson; by 2020, the total salary and luxury tax bill could approach nearly $300 million.