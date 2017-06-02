Under pressure following a lacklustre campaign, her decision to miss Wednesday’s seven-way debate between United Kingdom party leaders after Mr Corbyn’s last minute attendance and the narrowing of the opinion polls, the Tory leader reiterated her credentials as the best leader to negotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union, a process which is due to begin 11 days after polling day.

He said the Labour party was the only one which would get the right Brexit deal for “not just the minority, the wealthy, but everyone”.

“Set free from the shackles of European Union control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home“, she said.

“We have already started discussions on future trade ties with countries like Australia, New Zealand and India”.

Speaking in York on Friday (2 June), Corybn said: “When Labour talks about job creation we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on, and which give people a sense of pride and goal”.

Other parties with a significant parliamentary presence include the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Liberal Democrats and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist.

“Where the Tories look to divide, Labour seeks to bring people together”, Corbyn said in May. He doesn’t have what it takes.

Mr Corbyn also turned his fire on the PM over Brexit, accusing her of risking a “jobs meltdown” with her hardline stance to negotiations that he said risked Britain crashing out of the European Union without any deal at all.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has sharply fallen in the run-up to next week’s general election.

May had announced early on that she did not intend to attend any of the televised debates and would be focussing on door-to-door campaigning.

And former housing minister Brandon Lewis claimed a Labour government would reverse measures created to make it easier to remove travellers and squatters from illegally-occupied sites.

A Labour Party source said the impact of far-left parties was “utterly marginal” adding: “We have a mass membership of half a million and a hugely energetic activist base campaigning across the country on a huge scale and that’s what’s significant”.

“They would end up with the worst possible deal at the highest possible price”, she said, In a second speech, also in northern England, May Theresa May told supporters that is she loses lose just six seats her government would lose its majority.

Jeremy Corbyn has indicated that his “top team” of John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Emily Thornberry will keep their briefs in a Labour cabinet if he wins next week’s General Election.

The Opposition Labour party, which was against Brexit but has accepted the June 2016 referendum result, has said its Brexit focus would be to fight to protect workers’ rights, environmental protections and access to the single market for United Kingdom business in Brexit talks.

Healthcare – including funding for the National Health Service (NHS) – education, defence and welfare have also featured prominently in the campaign.