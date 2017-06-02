Labour would try to form minority government if it is largest party

With less than a week to go before the United Kingdom general election, opinion polls continued to show Labour gaining ground and the Conservative party’s share of the vote shrinking.

While the Conservatives are still ahead in the polls and on track to form a majority government, May’s lead has been cut significantly during the campaign, with one polling company this week projecting a hung parliament, with Labour in second place.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has rejected a formal deal with the SNP to lock the Tories out of power at Westminster in the event of a hung parliament – but there is still a prospect the parties could work together informally on a vote-by-vote basis.

Ms Sturgeon said voters have a “real opportunity in Scotland to hold the Tories in check and make sure we don’t send Tory MPs to boost the majority and give Theresa May a rubber-stamp”. That’s what we are fighting to do. Join us then to find out who will be at the helm of the good ship United Kingdom as it heads into Brexit … and beyond. If they don’t want to vote for it, they are going to have to go back and speak to their constituents and explain to them why it is that we have a Tory government instead.

“But we will be, if we are the largest party, we go ahead – no deals – with our manifesto and with our Budget and with our Queen’s Speech”.

Mr Corbyn’s drive to align Labour more closely with its socialist roots and eschew the pro-business centrist platform championed by three-time election victor Mr Blair has split the party. “We want to get an agreement with Europe”. This week, we look at the highlights from that debate and ask how serious a mistake it was for May not to take part.

He said the Tories are “weak and wobbly” and can not be believed following the PM’s U-turn on the so-called “dementia tax” and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments, policies which have been widely credited as a major factor in the narrowing of the polls.

Commenting on the “extraordinary meltdown” of the Tory manifesto, Mr Corbyn said: “Having declared war on Britain’s pensioners it is now all but impossible to find anybody who can tell you what Conservative Party policy actually is on the crucial issue of social care or how many million people stand to lose their winter fuel payments”. Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May gestures as she delivers a speech at Ultima Furniture, while on the General Election campaign trail, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England, Thursday June 1, .

“The truth is out: Jeremy Corbyn will invite the other parties to prop him up as Prime Minister if there is a hung parliament on June 9”.