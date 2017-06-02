LAPD investigating vandalism at LeBron James’ home as a hate crime

Golden State made a record 12-0 run through the first three playoff rounds, winning by an average of 16.3 points.The biggest question concerning Love leading into Game 1 Thursday night is the fact that, although he is now playing the best he has every played as a Cavalier, how will he fare against the Finals against Warriors?

James is 3-4 overall in the best-of-seven series, losing his first appearance 10 years ago, but has become the only man to lead two different clubs into the finals 4 times. On top of his versatility and defence that is so important to Golden State, he’s shooting 47 per cent from 3-point range in the postseason, tops on a team that has some of the best perimeter shooters in the world. “At the end of the day, once I hang it up, people can look at what I was able to accomplish, win, lose or draw, and say, ‘He made a difference.’ So, that’s what I’m here for”.

“I’m just trying to be the best me I can be”.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964.

In the place of those nerves is an overriding sense of this matchup between these two teams, specifically.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough”, he said. “I still understand how race plays a part in America”.

My theory is that the Cavaliers take this series in seven games, but it should be one heck of a series and undoubtedly an unforgettable one. Neither will necessarily carry a team on their own, but with all the attention James garners, both of these players can be brutally effective offensive players.

Almost a year since he sat at the same podium inside Oracle Arena and addressed Muhammad Ali’s impact as an activist following the heavyweight champion’s death, James discussed the daily challenges of being black in the U.S. But facing a Warriors team that boasts four all-stars and at least three guys who can legitimately take over a game offensively, James, like the rest of the Cavs, will have defined responsibilities in this series defensively. They won a lot of games in the regular season, so they certainly earned that title.

James was not at his west Los Angeles residence at the time of the vandalism, Eisenman said by phone. The Cavs’ will have essentially the same team that they had a year ago.

For the third consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are facing off with the title on the line. “We’ve got to work hard at practice and when the game comes on, get out there and go play”.

“We have a veteran team”, Brown said. “Even though I wasn’t here the last couple years, talking and hearing the stories and watching the film kind of transfers me and I feel like I’ve been part of this team”.

Durant is nearly a sure-fire bet to shoot over 50 percent in the series, as he comes into the series averaging 25.2 points (55.6 FG pct.) to go with 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks.

The Golden State Warriors are going to have trouble once again guarding LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

You need to be Logged in to sign up for Express Login. For the third time in a row, they aren’t favored, but they have a deep bench and several great 3-point shooters.

On a night when Cleveland surrendered 20 inexcusable turnovers, gave up six first-half dunks to Kevin Durant alone and failed to close lanes from start to finish, we must ask how a team this good can (yet again) seem this outmatched. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him. “It’s a scary-ass situation that if my son calls me and said he’s been pulled over, that I’m not that confident that things are going to go well and that my son is going to return home”.

“I don’t feel like we’re underdogs. Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”. Facing better, healthier teams the following season, the Warriors had to overcome a 3-1 Oklahoma City Thunder lead before succumbing to the same Cavaliers team that wasn’t plagued by injury in the NBA Finals. The Spurs won and covered in that game and swept the Cavs in the Finals.