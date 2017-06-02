Latest Stocks: Kinross Gold Co

Relative volume is ratio between current volume and 3-month average value, intraday adjusted.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. The insider JENNESS JAMES M sold $4.97 million. Kinross Gold Corporation had 20 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Company shares have been seen trading -20.63% off of the 52 week high and 1.56% away from the 52 week low. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K).

05/09/2017 – Kinross Gold Corporation had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital. ABR value is precisely based on brokerage recommendations, where out of 11 brokerage recommendations 3 rate Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) stock a Strong Buy, 2 rate the stocks of the company a Buy, 6 rate Hold, 0 rate Sell and 0 recommend a Strong Sell.

The stock added in the prior trading session by 0%, closing at the stock price of $4.31. $544,747 worth of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) was sold by Dissinger Ronald L on Monday, February 13. BMO Capital Markets now has $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.75. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 14.74%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 38.59% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K). On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year. Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) has 0.00% since June 1, 2016 and is. Its revenue totaled $753.71 million down -16.51% from the previous quarter. The company maintains price to book ratio of 1.25. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) belongs to the "Basic Materials" sector with an industry focus on "Gold", with Mr. J. Paul Rollinson as Chief Exec. Officer, Pres and Non-Independent Director. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.9% in the first quarter. The one month performance of the stock was 1.04% and it fluctuates about 0.35% in a week. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,364,239 shares of the mining company's stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 0.5 million shares versus an average volume of 0.35 million shares during last trading session. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.56. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of K in report on Friday, May 5 with “Sector Perform” rating.

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Firm is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s divisions include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.