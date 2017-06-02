LeBron James denounces racism after home is vandalized

It was about dealing with racism, which James said “will always be a part of the world, a part of America”. Even though it’s concealed most of the time, we know people hide their faces and say things about you but when you see you, they smile in your face.

“Being black in America is tough, James said before concluding”. James then mentioned Emmett Till, an African-American teenager killed in MS in the 50s.

In a thoughtful, lengthy statement, James first said that his family was safe before reflecting on race and racism.

That said, one player viewed as a primary protagonist in this rivalry – Golden State’s Draymond Green – insists he has no ill feelings toward either the Cavs or their star, LeBron James.

Emmett Till was a 14-year-old black teenager who was killed after being brutally beaten by two white men in MS in 1955. He recalled Till’s mother’s decision to hold an open-casket funeral for her murdered son. “If this is going to shed a light and to continue to keep the conversation going on my behalf, I’m okay with it”.

Update: During a press conference for the National Basketball Association finals in San Francisco, CA, James addressed the racist graffiti spray painted on his Los Angeles home.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and are examining security-camera footage from nearby homes in an attempt to identify the perpetrator. Games 1 and 2 will be in Oakland, Calif., before returning to Cleveland for the following two games.

The news conference was supposed to be about the start of the National Basketball Association finals Thursday – but the first question to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wasn’t about how he’ll deal with the Warriors’ Draymond Green.

James purchased the 9,440-square-foot home in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

James has regularly used his fame to speak out on social issues, most recently when Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the subject of racial abuse from Boston Red Sox fans during a game at Fenway Park. This is a situation where, it puts me back in place as far as what’s actually more important.