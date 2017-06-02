LeBron James: ‘It’s tough being black in America’

James wasn’t at the home at the time, but the property manager told officers that they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video, Sandoval said. “You know hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”. “I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere where blacks weren’t allowed back in those days because of guys like Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Lew Alcindor, Jackie Robinson and the list goes on and on”, James said then. “My family is safe, they’re safe and that’s the most important”.

Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning.

James bought the house in 2015 for over $20 million.

The small forward, who leads the defending champion Cavaliers into the opening game of the NBA Finals Thursday night, was not at home.

James spoke about the incident, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime, in a press conference scheduled for the opening of the Finals.

James told the reporters that his primary concern is explaining the situation – and the historical connections it evokes – to his three children.

“I can’t be home to see my boys right now”, James said.

“My wife, talked to my wife”.

“I’m at a point in my life where my priorities are in place”, James said.

While saying his two sons, ages 9 and 12, love life and have open minds, James added, “at the end of the day, they’re going to have to walk their own path”.

By Wednesday afternoon, the gate at James’ house had been freshly repainted.

“You can be a titan of industry, you can be a community leader, you can be the best at what you do and they can cut you down to just, ‘You’re black'”.