LeBron James’ LA Home Spray-Painted With The N-Word

Police are investigating the graffiti as an act of vandalism and have not determined whether to treat it as a hate crime, another Los Angeles police spokeswoman, Irma Mota, said by phone.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Aareon Jefferson told CNN that they had received a call Wednesday morning to say that the n-word had been painted on the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s gate.

“My family is safe, they’re safe and that’s the most important”, James said.

James bought the house just over two years ago for just under $21 million, according to public records.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America-it’s tough”, James told reporters in Oakland, California, where Game One will take place.

However, she said the property manager believes surveillance video captured the incident.

James, who has been named the MVP of the National Basketball Association four times, won the league’s annual citizenship award in April for the efforts he has made in improving the educational opportunities in Akron, Ohio, which is his hometown. James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events that we have in sports, race and what’s going on comes again, and on my behalf and on my family’s behalf”.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers open play in the NBA Finals with Game 1 on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

James said he hoped Wednesday’s incident “can keep the conversation going and can shed light on us trying to figure out a way to keep progressing and not regressing”.

“This is kind of killing me inside right now”, he said.

“I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually”, James said.