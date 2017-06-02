LeBron James’ LA home vandalised with graffiti

“And we got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America”.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Patricia Sandoval says the property manager told officers that they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating the vandalism, which occurred on the eve of the NBA Finals.

“According to the Los Angeles Police Department, LeBron James’ home in L.A. was the target of racist graffiti”, NPR’s Tom Goldman reports. Someone painted over the slur before officers arrived to investigate, Sandoval said.

TMZ reports that someone spray painted the N-Word on his home, and although the Cavalier’s forward did purchase the home in 2015, he doesn’t now live there. It was about how he’s dealing with racist graffiti at his house in Los Angeles. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

James is suspected to be in the Golden State in preparation for Game 1 of the National Basketball Association finals Thursday (June 1) against the Steph Curry and the Warriors.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events we have, race and what is going on comes again. But I mean I look at it as, if this is to shed a light and continuing to keep the conversation going on my behalf then I’m OK with it”, James said. “But to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them”.

“Just shows that racism will always be a part of the world, part of America”.

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”, James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and. when they see you they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day”.

The most unfortunate aspect of his situation, James said later, was that he couldn’t be with his children to talk about it with them.

Getting ready for Game 1 had already become a more daunting task with what happened.

“I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own auto and being able to leave the house on his own”, James said. “Basketball comes second to my family”.