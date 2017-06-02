LeBron James’ LA home vandalized with hate graffiti

Los Angeles Police Department officer Aareon Jefferson told CNN that they had received a call Wednesday morning to say that the n-word had been painted on the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s gate. “I mean, it’s as long as my family is safe”.

James bought the 9,440-square-foot house in 2015 for about $20.9 million, according to public records. It is alive every single day.

“I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere where blacks weren’t allowed back in those days because of guys like Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Lew Alcindor, Jackie Robinson and the list goes on and on”, James said then.

“Emmett Till’s mom, actually, one of the things I thought of, one of the reasons she had an open casket was so that people could see what he went through as a victim of a hate crime”, James said of the African-American teenager who was lynched in MS in the 1950s.

“So it’s like it doesn’t – no matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is – it’s tough”.

At this time, it is yet to be determined if the incident at James’ home will be investigated as a hate crime or just vandalism. But that feeling of wanting to make sure your kids feel safe, that your family feels safe, I think that is the part that is most frustrating as a man.

James, whose primary residence is in Akron, Ohio, was reportedly not present during the time of the incident.

James said he’s not his “normal energetic self”.

James, who has reportedly owned the house since 2015, is now preparing to play his seventh straight NBA Finals.

“This is kind of killing me inside right now, but my wife is unbelievable”, he said. This series will mark James’ seventh consecutive NBA Finals.

James has his haters – from both sides. He also vowed his focus would be on basketball by tip-off Thursday night.

James, possibly the most influential person in the swing state of OH, endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, saying in an op-ed that “she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama”.