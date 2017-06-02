LeBron James’ LA home vandalized with racist graffiti

― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, June 1 ― National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James says a racial slur spray-painted on the front gate of his Los Angeles home shows the level of racism in America but hopes it can move people closer to ending such hatred.

A racial slur was painted on the gate of the Brentwood neighborhood estate but has since been covered over by property management, Eisenman said.

While there was vandalism at his US$20 million (RM85.7 million) home, police reported, James said the most important thing was that his family, which was at their home in OH at the time of the incident, was safe.

The incident came on the eve of Game One of the NBA Finals, which pits James’s reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors. He bought the home in 2015, but it is believed that he does not frequent the location.

“We got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America”.

“My family is safe”. Jefferson, the LAPD officer, told CNN that they can not now say if the home was burgled.

“On the eve of one of the greatest events we have in sports, race and what’s going on comes again”, James said.

After Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of racial slurs while playing against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, James said, “Racism, we know, exists”. James, the three-time National Basketball Association champion, is an African American.

It was hard for James to think that he won’t be home with his family until next week and he said he would settle instead for a FaceTime call, saying, “It’s kind of killing me right now”. Games 1 and 2 are in Oakland, Calif.

“I’m at a point in my life where my priorities are in place”, James said. It actually comes after me continuing to be a role model to the youth and what I do as far as with my foundation. “But to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them. And basketball is not the most important thing in my life”.