LeBron James’ Los Angeles home Vandalized

Police confirmed the incident, which is still under investigation, to ESPN.

Even as James vowed the incident would not throw him off as the Cavaliers try to defend their crown in the best-of-seven final, his thoughts were on his sons and him not being able to be there when they came home from school to talk about it face to face instead of over the internet.

TMZ reported Wednesday that a home in Los Angeles owned by the Cleveland Cavaliers star was vandalized with a racial epithet. “Hate in America for African-Americans is living every day, even though it’s concealed most of the time”.

“I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually”, James said. “I mean, it’s as long as my family is safe”.

No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. If a sports and cultural icon on my level can not shield his children and protect his family from the most vulgar kind of racial hatred imaginable, what does this say about American society in 2017?

James bought the house in 2015 for over $20 million.

“If this can keep the communication going and shine the light and keep us progressing and not regressing, that’s the main thing”, James said.

James told the reporters that his primary concern is explaining the situation – and the historical connections it evokes – to his three children.

It was hard for James to think that he won’t be home with his family until next week and he said he would settle instead for a FaceTime call, saying, “It’s kind of killing me right now”.

“I don’t have beef with them. Basketball comes second to my family and after what I do for my foundation and youth”. “But to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them”.