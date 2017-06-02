LeBron James: My turnovers and Kevin Durant the reasons for loss

Kevin Durant scored 23 points in the first half as the Golden State Warriors hold a 60-52 advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers through the first two quarters of game 1.

Rebounding was about the only category in the Cavaliers favor as assists, steals, fast-break points and points in the paint all were all captured by the Warriors.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said.

“It’s just a little bit of swelling but has nothing to do with my performance”, he said.

“Now we look to Sunday to try to do it again”.

I would possibly be inclined to believe KD if he didn’t have an extreme thirst for Rihanna that’s dated back many years.

Durant’s defensive work helped frustrate Cleveland star LeBron James, who finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds and eight assists in the first game of his seventh consecutive finals.

Cleveland shot just 34.9 percent from the field as a team and managed just 39 second-half points as an eight-point deficit at intermission swelled to a 22-point loss. They taste blood in the water and they will not hesitate to finish you off. Though the Warriors can occasionally get too cute with the ball, they dominated the Cavaliers in the turnover column, coughing up only four possessions against Cleveland’s 20.

Durant then replied: “Yeah, I don’t want to get into that”.

Kerr hasn’t coached Golden State – 12-0 heading into its third straight Finals against LeBron James and the Cavs – since Game 2 of the first round against Portland.

“Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end even when his shot has been off and will likely be counted on at times to slow down Irving, who scored 98 points in the final three games previous year, including the series-clinching 3-pointer”.

“We had a formula and our guys did a nice job trying to follow it”, he said. “You’re not going to see us getting ahead of ourselves”.

According to the odds makers in Las Vegas and the number crunchers at analytical sites, the Warriors are the clear favorites to win the series after sweeping their way through the playoffs with a record-setting margin of victory of 16.3 points per game.

All season, whenever things got bad, the Cavaliers – LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in particular – would say the team plays best when facing adversity.

The Cavaliers saw their nine-game playoff road win streak snapped.

The Los Angeles Lakers won 13 straight over the 1988 and 1989 postseasons.

The two teams are playing in the finals for the third successive year – and Durant scored 38 points as the Western Conference winners comfortably maintained their flawless post-season record. Draymond Green summoned his best self as the team’s defensive stalwart and offensive fulcrum, and did it with a cool head. The only difference this time was that after coming off a screen Irving nailed the shot when it looked highly improbable, before walking over to the foul line to add an extra point.

“The Warriors have been right there the past two years, winning the franchise’s first title in 40 years in 2015 and then blowing a 3-1 lead last year to put a sour ending on a record-breaking 73-win season”.

Curry’s surge to open the second half pulled the Warriors away to stay. He was 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant’s impact is felt immediately as he takes over in a 113-91 Game 1 rout.

.

Kevin Durant is up to 30 points, Stephen Curry has 26 and the Warriors lead Cleveland 93-72 with 12 minutes left in regulation.

Part of the problem is Cleveland also has to defend against Golden State’s superlative long-range, three-point shooters as well.