LeBron James’s Los Angeles home vandalized with racial slur

An unidentified person spray painted the N-word on the front gate of James’ home in the Brentwood neighborhood Wednesday morning, said Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The news was first reported by TMZ. Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and possible hate crime.

Investigators are looking at security footage from neighbors which may shed some clues on the suspect.

TMZ reports that someone spray painted the N-Word on his home, and although the Cavalier's forward did purchase the home in 2015, he doesn't now live there.

As LeBron James gets ready to play in his seventh straight NBA Finals, some idiot is trying to distract him with some good old fashioned racism. “For me, I just try to be respectful, for one, respectful to others, and I feel like if you do that consistently, then I believe the karma will come back to you”.