LeBron says stopping Warriors’ Durant will be tough

Steph Curry is gearing up for a shot at redemption as the Golden State Warriors prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second year in a row at the NBA Finals.

But in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Durant showed no signs of letting anyone else do the earning for him. At his State of the National Basketball Association press conference before the game, Silver noted he is in favor of changes in the draft lottery and minimum playing age, but said he is conflicted on the paucity of competitive games this postseason leading into the Finals.

After allowing the Cavaliers 52 points on 39.5 percent shooting in the first half, Golden State held Cleveland to 32 percent shooting and 20 points in the third period.

Some predictions see the NBA Finals ending quickly. “You can’t get ahead of yourself because things could happen and change in a minute’s notice-in a day’s notice”.

The two teams will now have two days off to digest this one before Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT here in Oakland.

The Cavaliers, playing their first game in almost a week, denied rust was a factor in Thursday’s 113-91 loss and simply tipped their cap to a talent-rich Warriors team that have won all 13 of their playoff games this year.

Kevin Durant had a game-high 38 points and Curry scored 28, helping the Warriors record their 13th straight postseason win and grab the early edge in the best-of-seven series.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said.

“Warriors are the favorite for sure, but I had them a year ago so you got to watch the whole series”, Ice Cube said the morning after Game 1.

And for those interested in the actual game, the Warriors won. You are talking one of the best players in the game. “That gives us a chance in any game”. Golden State will try to keep him in check with Draymond Green, one of the league’s best and most versatile defenders.

The Cavaliers entered the game 12-1 in the postseason.

Klay Thompson was single-handedly responsible for five of those misses as his playoff struggles continued with another tough night shooting as he was just 3-for-16 from the field for six points.

James had eight turnovers in a team-high 28-point display against the Warriors, while Kyrie Irving posted 24 points. “So as long as I perform at this stage now and play my hardest, that’s all I can ask for”. There’s nothing that really needs to be said. “So other than that, feeling fresh”.