Leonardo DiCaprio decries Donald Trump’s move to withdraw from Paris agreement

Greenpeace India, the Indian branch of the non-profit NGO, said Trump’s irresponsible and short-sighted decision is a loss for the United States and will provide India an opportunity to provide global leadership on climate issue.

In a statement released by former US President Barack Obama after the announcement, he asserted that businesses and states would take the lead in trying to curb the effects of climate change.

The meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top EU officials will end with a joint statement, backed by all 28 EU states, committing the European Union and China to full implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris agreement“, said Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and one of the study’s authors.

The US is one of just three countries not in the Paris climate agreement, alongside Syria and Nicaragua – versus 194 countries that are.

However, he said the USA would begin negotiations to re-enter “either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction” to “see if we can make a deal that’s fair”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not “judge” the U.S. leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord.

Shortly after Trump’s speech, Cuomo issued an executive order maintaining ny state’s climate and clean-energy goals. “This is China’s active participation in the global climate change as a responsible major country and we are making a positive contribution”.

Mr Trump did not give a timescale for USA withdrawal, but White House sources had earlier suggested it could take up to four years.

The agreement – negotiated by 195 nations in Paris – was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change.

“This is an insane move by this president; the world depends on a sustainable future”, said Governor Jerry Brown of California.

“As President, I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of American citizens”, he said. “I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate”. “France believes in you (the US), the world believes in you, but don’t be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B because there is no planet B”, Macron further said.