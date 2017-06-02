Liberal States Unite Against Trump’s Paris Withdrawal

Trump’s announcement only reaffirms his antipathy towards climate action, and that of his Republican Party, which for decades has led attempts to scuttle efforts to reduce emissions at home and overseas.

President Donald Trump announced the US will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday and mayors and governors across the USA immediately criticized the decision, vowing to continue the fight against climate change on their own.

She said poor black neighborhoods will be “among the most affected by exiting the Paris Agreement“.

“We are all custodians of this world, and that is why Canada will continue to work with the U.S.at the state level, and with other USA stakeholders, to address climate change and promote clean growth”.

On the eve of Thursday’s announcement, Trump noted as he took part in a photo session with Vietnam’s visiting prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc that he was hearing from “a lot of people both ways” as he considered his options.

“The United States and France will continue to work together, but not on the subject of the climate”, the official added. His decision is not a rejection of the science of climate change, but of an impractical agreement that imposes worldwide oversight on our environmental policies and makes the US carry a heavy financial burden to underwrite this Obama-created utopia. His reversal of Obama-era policy was expected to please many of his supporters in the Republican Party but infuriate environmentalists and America’s allies. “Make our planet great again“.

Mr Cohn last week suggested Mr Trump might be softening on his outright hostility toward the accord, telling reporters the president’s position was “evolving” based on input from world leaders who wanted the United States to remain in the agreement.

In response to Trump’s comment that he was elected by “Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Pittsburgh’s mayor Bill Peduto tweeted his promise that the city would still follow the agreement. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, he said on Twitter.

The corporate world had its own strong reactions to this unsafe decision.

The European Union’s top climate change official, Miguel Arias Canente, said in a statement that Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord made it “a sad day for the global community”, adding that the bloc “deeply regrets the unilateral decision”. They were joined by companies such as Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, and Uber. And Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, in his very first tweet, registered his opposition to Trump’s move. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change”.

“The Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, May told Trump by phone, it said in a statement.

Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement fulfilled a campaign promise, but was expected to meet widespread opposition both at home and overseas.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is criticizing President Donald Trump’s announcement today that the U.S.is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. The city remains committed to reducing emissions by 80 percent and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.