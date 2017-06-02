Linde shares seen up after boards agree Praxair merger

Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Linklaters LLP and Hengeler Mueller are guiding Linde AG to its all-stock merger with Praxair Inc., which is advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, to create an industrial gas giant with a combined market value of over $70 billion, the companies said Thursday.

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 17, 2014 shows the logo of German industrial gas maker Linde in Munich, southern Germany.

Munich-based Linde and Praxair, which has headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut, signed on Thursday a final agreement for their long-planned deal to become the world’s largest supplier of gases to factories and hospitals, ending months of suspense about whether the tie up would go through because of opposition from German employees.

According to the plan, Praxair’s Chief Executive Steve Angel would become CEO of the merged group and manage it out of Praxair’s USA headquarters in Danbury, Conn. Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle will retain that role in the merged company.

Linde was up 2.91% at 174.90 in late trading in Frankfurt, while Praxair was up 2.49% at $135.59 at 1.11 pm in NY. Praxair and Linde will be equal partners under the conditions of the deal, but the company will be named Linde.

It was in December past year that the two major players in the gas industry resumed their merger talks and announced their plan to combine in a merger of equals under a new holding company through an all-stock transaction. The combined group will be called Linde and governed by a board with equal representation from Linde and Praxair. “The new company is well positioned in all key markets and regions and can build on its exceptional R&D expertise”, he added. Linde will also seek inclusion in the S&P 500.

The companies raised their cost-savings target from the merger to US$1.2 billion from US$1 billion within three years – including efficiency programmes already initiated.

State and local officials said in December that they expect the company to retain a strong presence in Danbury.