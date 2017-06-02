Lloyds Banking Group completes acquisition of consumer credit card firm MBNA

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports.

The announcement comes shortly after Lloyds returned to private hands on 16 May when the government sold its remaining shares in the lender. AlphaValue reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 91.50 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 83 ($1.07) target price on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -0.76% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 5.27% and 15.55% respectively.

While looking at the Stock's Performance, Lloyds Banking Group plc now shows a Weekly Performance of -3.39%, where Monthly Performance is 1.09%, Quarterly performance is 8.8%, 6 Months performance is 28.37% and yearly performance percentage is -11.46%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 66.87 Billion. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 219 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock. The brokerage now has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 185.4% in the third quarter.

The group said MBNA would deliver strong financial returns, including 3% statutory earnings per share accretion in the first year and 5% the following year.

