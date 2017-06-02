Local leaders react to Trump’s Paris climate accord withdrawal

Leaders of scores of cities and some states across the country said Thursday they’ll continue to follow global climate goals, even though President Donald Trump said the country is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron trolled his American counterpart Donald Trump for pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement – and he did so by using Trump’s own words against him.

The European Union’s top climate change official, Miguel Arias Cañete, said Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord made it “a sad day for the global community”.

City Hall, One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge were among the buildings adorned in green lights -a public show of support for the 2015 climate agreement, where almost 200 countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.

The billionaire founder and CEO of SpaceX said Wednesday (May 31) that he’ll resign from the three White House advisory councils on which he sits if Trump pulls the United States out of the Paris climate pact.

Jeff Immelt, G.E.’s chairman and chief executive, said in a Twitter message that he was “disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement“.

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May was accused by opponents Friday of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

President Donald Trump today announced the U.S. was abandoning the commitments it made in the 2105 agreement.

“We have noticed this important decision by U.S. President Trump, and we will pay attention to the impact of that decision on the worldwide community and on Taiwan”, Presidential Spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Friday.

The Paris agreement commits the USA and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures below 2C above pre-industrial levels. “It’s tragic, but out of that tragedy I believe the rest of the world will mobilize, will galvanize our efforts”.

Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said Trump’s decision was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris climate agreement”, Mr Bloomberg said on Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner. However, he noted the importance of an agreement that recognizes climate change.