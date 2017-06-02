Logitech’s new MX mice go clicking insane with three-PC support

Optical sensors are generally accepted as a superior option for gaming, but Logitech says that the Darkfield laser sensors in the MX mice (particularly the MX Anywhere 2S) are created to deliver a high-end pointing experience in many conditions, including glass surfaces.

Keep in mind that beyond the MX Anywhere 2S and MX Master 2S, Flow is also compatible with the M585 Multi-Device and the M590 Multi-Device Silent. Both mice feature improved DarkfieldHigh Precision tracking, which offers a maximum tracking resolution of 4,000 DPI.

More mice beyond those two will be compatible with Logitech Flow – the trailer you see above lists five at the end of it. It is also design more for travel. There are however similarities between the two, the most notable of which is support for the newly launched Logitech Flow.

The only catch with Logitech Flow is it needs to be installed on all the computers. Logitech’s Easy-Switch technology allows users to pair the mouse with three different Bluetooth-enabled devices and switch between them with the press of a button. It can track on any surface, including glass, and has a battery of of up to 70 days on a single charge. “Using multiple computers can help you avoid distractions and speed up processor-intensive operations, but working across multiple computers can be a hassle”. Both are expected to be available starting this June from Logitech’s website and select retail stores.

“With Flow and a new MX mouse, you can enhance your productivity – for instance, copying and pasting files from one computer to another – helping you become more precise and focused in the multi-computer world”.

This feature works when two computers are linked to the same Wi-Fi network and it works on both PCs and Macs.

The real magic involves Logitech’s Flow software, now a part of the Options suite that comes with the new mice.

The new MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2 will cost $99.99 and $79.99 respectively and they will go on sale later this month.