Long earns first Ireland cap

Ireland face Uruguay in another friendly on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium.

“I thought it was a great work-out, a great exercise for us”.

Ireland lost 3-1 to Mexico in their friendly worldwide in New Jersey in the early hours of Friday morning.

Jesus Corona, Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vela were on target for the Mexicans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

O’Neill experimented with a three-man defence for the match, with Cyrus Christie and captain James McClean operating as wing-backs.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy got a first taste of action since he suffered a fractured metatarsal on March 4 with O’Neill desperate for him to get minutes under his belt ahead of that game, while strikers Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick were handed a chance to stake their respective claims.

However, Keogh is confident the lessons he and his team-mates will learn from a sobering experience will stand them in good stead, just as they did three years ago at the same venue when a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat the Republic 5-1 in another friendly.

“Mexico played much better than us, they deserved to win the game”.

But O’Neill said: “There are some who haven’t played for their club for considerable amount of time”.

“It’s not a great result but it’s all building up to Austria a week on Sunday and we’ll take the few positives that come out of the game and look back on the negatives”.

Ireland’s woes continued less than 10 minutes later, when Mexico were awarded a penalty. He assisted on Tecatito’s goal and delivered the pass to Vela prior to his drawing a foul in the 18-yard box, which led to Jimenez’s penalty.

Vela got Mexico's third goal on 54 minutes when he found himself in the right place at the back post after Randolph's superb save from Oribe Peralta made its way across goal.

Kevin Long earned his first senior Republic of Ireland cap in the early hours.