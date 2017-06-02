Lots of Shouting at Portland Train Suspect’s First Court Appearance

“I want you to imagine that for a second, being a little girl on that MAX”, Fletcher said.

Christian is white, and court documents report him to be 6 foot 3 inches and 250 pounds. “You’ve got no safe place!” and “Death to the enemies of America!”

Jeremy Joseph Christian is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday. A Multnomah County grand jury will convene in the coming days to consider additional charges.

If found guilty of the murder charges, Christian could face either life imprisonment or the death penalty. OR has not executed a prisoner in more than two decades.

The man charged with stabbing three men on a Portland light-rail train told jailers that he has no income, no mental health issues and does not remember the last time he had a permanent address.

The stabbings happened on Friday after police said Christian verbally abused the two young women, including one wearing a hijab. “They were just human beings that we all have the capacity to be”. Michaels said the girls told her they had felt threatened. Christian began arguing with several men.

“I’m healing. That’s what I’m doing”.

“These people need to be reminded that this is about them, that they are the real victims here”, he said.

Prosecutors say he fatally stabbed two men and wounded a third.

By Wednesday, though, Micah David-Cole Fletcher seemed to have had enough; enough of the media spotlight, the many laudatory internet stories and even the swelling donations. He showed up at Christian’s court hearing Tuesday, arriving not long after the defendant left the courtroom.

The man accused of killing two men during an anti-Muslim rant against two girls on board a train in the USA city of Portland appeared in court shouting slogans and defending his act as “patriotism”.

The statements by Christian were obtained by recording devices inside the Portland police cruiser.

Asha Deliverance said doing so would honor her 23-year-old son, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who was defending two Muslim women on a commuter train from a man yelling hateful words. “As a Muslim, it’s unnerving to know – being a father, being a husband, being a son – that this could have been one of the many women in our mosque and the greater Portland area”, Harris Zafar, who has lived in Portland for 31 years, told The Oregonian.

SIEGEL: What do we know about the suspect in this case, about Christian? Christian shouted during his arraignment.

“The talking was so violent and everybody was pretty scared”, KK said. Everybody around me got up. “I miss him, we all miss him”.

Fletcher said that growing up, he watched “a lot of people get hurt because of things that weren’t a problem”, such as race or faith. She said her friend is Muslim, but she’s not. “I felt that he was definitely looking for a fight of some sort that evening”.

Portland police spokesman Pete Simpson said a grand jury for Christian’s trial will convened by next Tuesday.

“I just kept telling him, ‘You’re not alone”.