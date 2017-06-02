Lower House of Philippine Congress Approves Tax Reform Bill

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) thinks his committee can pass a comprehensive tax reform bill before Congress adjourns for its summer recess, but President Trump has shown little enthusiasm for a key funding provision in Brady’s tax blueprint, the border adjustment tax. But discussions can only begin in July when the second regular session opens.

Despite a proposed increase in the excise tax on fuel, consumers could actually expect more purchasing power from the revised tax reform bill approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, an investment bank said. Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman abstained from voting. While the House passed a health-care bill, Republicans in the Senate appear intent on ripping it up and starting over with their own plan before they vote to send it back to the House.

One relevant change in the amended version of the bill is the retention of Value-Added Tax exemptions for cooperatives, particularly on sales by agricultural cooperatives, sales by non-agricultural, non-electric and non-credit cooperatives, and gross receipts from lending activities by credit or multi-purpose cooperatives.

Winnings from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office lotto will be subjected to a 20% final tax as well.

Aside from fuel taxes, the bill also imposes a new sugar-sweetened beverage tax of P10 per liter.

The net revenue would come mainly from the excise tax on fuel products, which would result in a P3-per liter increase on the first year of the measure’s implementation; another P2-per liter hike on the second year; and another P1 on the third year. From these amounts, 40 percent would be allotted for the social benefit card, Cua said.

While there is an outpouring of support for the bill, those who oppose it argued that the measure is anti-poor.

Changing the version approved by the Ways and Means committee, the House, voting in plenary, chose to keep cooperatives’ VAT break, while the tax exemption threshold for bonuses and benefits was raised to P100,000 from P82,000.

The foregone revenue from the lower personal income tax is estimated at P140 billion, according to Cua.

The proposed law provides that personal income tax rates will be adjusted to shift the burden from lower income brackets to the rich, with those earning P250,000 a year exempt from paying income tax.