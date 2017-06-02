Maduro taps top aides to lead Venezuela constitution rewrite

Death toll related to Venezuela’s antigovernment protests has reached 62.

Gunmen shot dead a Venezuelan judge at a street barricade in the latest fatality of two months of anti-government unrest that has seen at least 61 people killed, authorities said on Thursday.

Venezuela is to hold elections forits National Constituent Assembly in late July, while regional elections are scheduled for December.

Carmen Hernandez, a Venezuelan who now lives in Rome, spoke to Vatican Radio about what she been hearing from her country.

The Venezuelan opposition has taken its protests to the streets of NY, where demonstrations were staged Tuesday outside the premises of investment mega-bankers Goldman Sachs.

“Moreover, Venezuela’s Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, has been designated a drug “kingpin” by the United States government for his active involvement in drug trafficking”.

In New York Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said Maduro’s opponents should feel “deeply frustrated” that the US -led plan to intervene in Venezuela’s crisis had failed.

Pro-government groups have responded by mobilizing to support the Maduro government and to reject foreign “interference” in the country’s affairs.

Opposition protestors during a confrontation with policemen in Caracas, Venezuela, 31 May 2017.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Justice Tribunal ruled that the decisions of the proposed 1,100-member constituent assembly would not need to be put to a national referendum.

“I shall propose it explicitly: the new constitution will go to a consultative referendum so it is the people who say whether they are in agreement or not with the new, strengthened constitution“, Maduro said on state TV.

Maduro opponents say he aims to keep himself in power by stacking the planned “constitutional assembly” with allies.

He called on the Venezuelan people to give their support to candidates registering for the assembly, saying that once this period of administration is completed and the election commission sets a date for a vote, an “exemplary” electoral campaign for members will begin.

Earlier on Thursday, Ortega took a stand against Maduro, launching a legal challenge against his bid to rewrite the constitution in response to the deadly political crisis.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez condemned her Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray’s characterisation of her country as one “with authoritarian features and without functioning democracy”.

She said creating the Assembly without a plebiscite, as happened in 1999 when Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez rewrote the constitution, threatened to “eliminate” democracy in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered opposition leader Henrique Capriles on Thursday to avoid roadblocks in the Miranda state that he governs, or face jail.

Riot police have fired tear gas and plastic bullets against protesters, who have hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Protesters frequently block roads with rubbish and burning tires, sometimes asking passers-by for contributions to a self-styled “Resistance” movement against President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro’s opponents accuse the government of holding scores of political prisoners, including Leopoldo Lopez, the leader of another wave of protests in 2014.