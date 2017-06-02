Malaysia Airlines jet diverted in Australia over bomb scare

If found guilty, Mr Marks could face up to 10 years imprisonment.

He did not apply for bail. So far, he has not entered a plea, and his court date is set for August 24. He did not have a bomb.

Following the incident, police had to record statements from all passengers, reported The Star Online yesterday.

“(I) absolutely understand if you are on a plane in that situation, it could seem like a long wait”, he said, later confirming it took 54 minutes for officers to board the aircraft after arriving at the airport.

The mid-air drama on Flight MH128, with 337 passengers on board, occurred late Wednesday about 20 minutes after take-off, when the Sri Lankan man tried to enter the cockpit, claiming to have a bomb.

Leoncelli said the man ran to the back of the plane, where two other passengers grabbed him, removed the device, and “put hog ties on him”.

“It’s worrying obviously for the passengers and crew on board”, Chester said on Thursday.

The device he was carrying later proved to be a portable music player.

“He was saying, ‘I’m going to the blow the f***ing plane up, I’m going to blow the plane up'”.

“He was agitated, is the best description 100 percent, he was agitated”, Leoncelli said.

“In that one second, there were four of us out of our seats and we pounced on him”, passenger Scott Lodge said.

“Instead, we sat there”, Stan Young, a passenger, said.

The Sri Lankan was eventually arrested after the plane, which was carrying 300 passengers, touched down at the Melbourne Airport.

All inbound flights changed their routes and people who arranged to meet passengers on arrival went home.

Senior Constable for Victoria State Police, Adam West, stated the man never actually went into the cockpit. “We have done everything we can and I know Malaysian Airlines have done everything they can to try to help get the passengers through this process and be able to return home or get on to other flights”.

“I believe he does suffer from a psychiatric illness”, the lawyer said.

According to the Australian Associated Press, he was mentioned in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday but did not appear personally.

“An investigation led by Australian authorities is now underway and Malaysia Airlines wishes to extend its appreciation to everyone involved during the emergency situation”, the carrier said in a statement.

Safety and security are of utmost priority to Malaysia Airlines.

MAS later announced that the disruptive passenger in question had been detained by airport security and stressed that “at no point was the aircraft hijacked”.