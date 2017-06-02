Man Accused In Portland Train Attack Tells Cops: “I’m Happy Now”

Christian was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on three felony murder charges, one felony assault charge, three felony weapons charges and two misdemeanour counts of intimidation.

Relatives of a man accused of killing two people in OR have offered their condolences to the families of the two men who were stabbed to death after defending two women from an anti-Muslim rant. Fletcher told investigators Christian “threatened to decapitate people”. “The Muslim community, especially in Portland, needs to understand that there are a lot of us that are not going to stand by and let anybody-whether they are from here or not-scare you into thinking you can’t be a part of this town, this city, this community, or this country”, he added.

“This is about those little girls”, he said. A 21-year-old man survived his injuries.

One of Fletcher’s professors, Joel Bluestone, told KOIN he is not surprised Fletcher stood up to help.

In addition to making the video, Flethcer linked to a fundraiser organized to benefit the two teenage girls who were verbally attacked. You just step up.

“That was the first thing that popped into my head, ‘I wonder if it’s the same guy from the night before, ‘” she said. “He’s that type of person, definitely, 120 percent that type of person”.

Christian continued to shout and rave during his court appearance, at one time yelling, “You call it terrorism“.

Fellow student Josh Gianola also said he wasn’t surprised about what Micah did.

Court documents show that Christian said, “I hope they all die. Of course, its devastating that that’s how it turned out but it’s not a surprise that he would stand up like that”.

Fletcher-Cole pushes at Christian, who stumbles, and tells him to get off the train.

From the moment Christian entered the courtroom, he spewed venom, although at no one in particular. His court-appointed attorney, Gregory Scholl, did not immediately return a call for comment. The interviewer wrote that Christian became loud and animated when talking about what he believed to be the suppression of free speech.

The probable cause affidavit revealed more alleged details about the incident on the train.

Taliesin Myrddin Nankai Meche, 23 and Rick Best, 53, an army veteran and father of four, were stabbed by Christian on a MAX train in Portland around 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday. The women moved away from Christian.

In the probable cause affidavit, prosecutors said video feeds in the back of a patrol vehicle captured Christian saying after his arrest that he had stabbed three people in the neck. “You’ve got no safe place!” and “Death to the enemies of America!” Both Best and Namkai-Meche were fatally stabbed in the resulting scuffle. And then a stranger, two strangers, three strangers, come to your aid.