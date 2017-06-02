Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after swimming with new tattoo

But it could also be fatal, as reports suggest a 31-year-old man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria just days after taking a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, not long after getting a tattoo. The Metro reports that within 24 hours after being admitted, he was on life-support with organ failure. Over the next two days, his condition deteriorated, and by the time he entered a hospital, his leg had turned purple.

He then remained stable for a couple of weeks before suffering septic shock, and his kidneys failed completely.

He caught a flesh-eating bacteria and developed sepsis because his tattoo wound, which was still fresh, became contaminated after being exposed to seawater. He reportedly suffered from septic shock, which doctors believe was amplified by his years of alcohol abuse that had left him susceptible to the vibrio vulnificus bug.

As anyone who's gotten a tattoo before knows, aftercare is the most important part of keeping your new masterpiece looking its best.

Those with new tattoos are urged to wait two weeks before going swimming in any kind of water.

Sadly the man died two months after his admission into hospital. These include staph infections, which can be similarly risky, as well as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, tetanus, or any other infection that may be caused by a procedure involving needles. For safety advice following a tattoo please seek advice here. The man was advised to keep himself away from pools or oceans at least for a fortnight after having work done.