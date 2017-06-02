Manchester bombing: 8 held in United Kingdom, threat level still critical

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Donald Trump on Thursday about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester that police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

United Kingdom officials are said to be “furious” that their investigation was compromised when photos appearing to show debris from Monday’s attack appeared in the “New York Times”.

British police said Wednesday that six men and one woman are now under arrest in connection with Monday’s deadly bomb attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

British and French officials said earlier Wednesday that Abedi probably had accomplices and had links to the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Manchester police said the eight arrests were “significant” to the investigation that is expected to include raids and searches for the next several days.

Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, and brother, Hashim, are the two arrests in Libya.

The UK will hold a minute of silence Thursday morning at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) as the country continues to come to terms with the bombing at Manchester Arena, its worst terror attack since the 2005 London attacks.

CNN said British police have temporarily restricted the release of information.

Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive of the Ramadhan Foundation, told The Daily Telegraph Abedi was reported to the authorities two years ago “because he thought he was involved in extremism and terrorism”. He is now a manager of the Central Security force in Tripoli.

The bomber’s father, Ramadan Abedi insisted in an interview with The Associated Press that Salman had no links to militants, saying “we don’t believe in killing innocents”.

Information in so-called “IS Files” – a huge cache of documents obtained by “Sky News” shows how an ISIS fighter called Raphael Hostey, from Moss Side in the south of Manchester, sponsored hundreds of terror recruits.

The row comes as British police stepped up their investigation into a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born man with Libyan parents who blew himself up on Monday night at the Manchester Arena indoor venue after a concert by United States singer Ariana Grande.

