Manchester Bombing Suspect Identified; Father, Brother Arrested By Libyan Officials

Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

Two more men were under arrested Thursday morning – detained in raids around the south Manchester district of Moss Side, where suicide bomber Salman Abedi lived with his family.

“We have made an arrest in Wigan this afternoon in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena”, police said in a statement.

Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, died in Monday’s explosion, which killed 22 others and wounded almost 120 as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

“As regards the full ongoing investigation, we now have eight people who have been arrested in connection with Monday’s attack”.

Still, Abedi and his wife took away their son’s passport upon his arrival recently in Libya, where both brothers were supposed to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Libyan authorities said, citing testimony by Hashem Abedi.

Mr McCaul said evidence so far suggests “we’re not dealing with a lone wolf situation”, adding: “There’s a network – a cell of ISIS-inspired terrorists”.

United States congressman Mike McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the bomb was of a “level of sophistication” that might indicate its maker had foreign training. Armed police officers and soldiers were deployed at soccer matches, concerts and other big events.

The newspaper quoted a friend as saying Abedi, who died in the explosion, had returned to Britain from Libya just days before the attack. The National Health Service says 75 people have been admitted to eight hospitals, “including 23 patients now receiving critical care”.

“A third USA government source” was cited to identify the attacker as Salman Abedi, or Salman Ramadan Abedi, according to Reuters.

Focus reported that German authorities are now trying to determine whether Abedi had contact with Islamic extremists in Germany before flying to Manchester last week.

Queen Elizabeth II visited teenagers at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital who had been injured in the blast, and she described the attack as “very wicked”.

They say the leaks compromise their investigations by telling the people they’re still hunting for what they know. The stadium held a minute of silence for the bombing victims.

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump when the two meet in Brussels for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit later on Thursday.

The decision to stop sharing police information with U.S. agencies was an extraordinary step for Britain, which is usually at pains to emphasise its “special relationship” with the United States.

The 22 people killed in Manchester on Monday night will be remembered in the London stadium Saturday before Arsenal and Chelsea contest the soccer showpiece.