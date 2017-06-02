Manhunt in Manchester as United Kingdom and USA argue over leaks

Detectives are now questioning 11 men over the attack by Salman Abedi at a pop concert in Manchester on Monday.

Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said on Friday that a “large part of the network” behind the Manchester suicide bomber had been arrested but more arrests were likely, Sky News reported.

US President Donald Trump earlier said the leaks were “deeply troubling“. Her French counterpart Gerard Collomb said he had links with Islamic State and had probably visited Syria as well.

“We are furious. This is completely unacceptable”, a government ministry source said of the images “leaked from inside the USA system”.

Authorities in Britain have become increasingly angered by U.S. leaks from the investigation, including the bomber’s name on Tuesday and the photos of blood-stained fragments from the bomb on Wednesday.

The National Counter Terrorism Policing body said the breach of trust caused great “damage” and “undermines our investigations”.

In further developments, a barber shop in Manchester was raided with one theory that Abedi may have obtained hydrogen peroxide – a chemical used in the hairdressing industry but which can also be used to construct bombs – from the salon. Those include Abedi’s brother Ismail, his father Ramadan Abedi told The Associated Press.

Hashem had been “under surveillance for a month and a half” and “investigation teams supplied intelligence that he was planning a terrorist attack in the capital Tripoli”, the Deterrence Force said on its Facebook page.

Bin Salem says the mother told interrogators that her son left Libya for England only four days before the bombing and called her on the same day of the attack.

British officials said Abedi had been on the radar of the intelligence community before the massacre. “There’s extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak”.

A new suspect has been arrested in Manchester during a large-scale counter-terror operation launched in the wake of a suicide attack that struck a pop concert in the city earlier this week, United Kingdom police said on Friday.

The GMP also warned late Wednesday of fraudulent online fundraising for the families of the victims, and pointed Twitter users to a legitimate JustGiving page.

The UK will hold a minute of silence Thursday morning at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) as the country continues to come to terms with the bombing at Manchester Arena, its worst terror attack since the 2005 London attacks.