Manila: ISIS claims Philippines casino attack, but doesn’t give evidence

A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack.

Patrons jumped off balconies and fled as police officers with bomb-sniffing dogs searched Resorts World Manila complex for armed attackers early Friday (June 2).

At least 34 bodies have been found after an unidentified gunman barged into a hotel casino, firing shots and setting the gaming tables on fire at Manila in Philippines early Friday morning.

The RWM website describes it as “the first and largest integrated resort in the Philippines” and located opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

After the hours-long attack at Resorts World Manila, Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa told reporters that a single gunman responsible for the assault used gasoline to set fire to gambling tables but did not fire at people. The suspect killed himself and his body was also discovered from the hotel.

Manila’s chief of police, Oscar Albayalde, said: “It’s either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts”.

Philippine forces have been fighting ISIS in parts of the country – including Marawi, a city one of the nation’s southern islands.

The gunman did not hurt anyone but disappeared into the chaos of smoke and running people after stuffing a bag full of betting chips, leading to a manhunt throughout the casino, hotel and shopping complex that ended just after dawn.

Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa denied reports that the incident is related to ISIS.

It was not clear how the gunman smuggled enough fuel into the crowded casino to cause explosions and what prompted Gen Dela Rosa to rule out terrorism so quickly.

“The only other individual who sustained a gunshot wound was the security guard who accidentally shot himself”, the Palace official added.

The suspect’s body was found with a backpack carrying an estimated 113 million Pesos ($2.2 million) in gaming chips.

Earlier media reports said several people were injured seriously when the gunman opened fire on guests and employees inside the hotel.

It came against the backdrop of a nation on edge because of a resurgent Islamist militant insurgency in the south, where President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law last week and said terrorist attacks were a possibility.

There was a stampede as people tried desperately to escape the shooting and the smoke.

“We have some injured people and we have some dead as well, but none of them have gunshot wounds”. “The safety of citizens and the security of communities are our primordial concerns, and we hope to seek everybody’s cooperation to achieve a peaceful and fear-free environment”, Abella said. “I am very anxious as a parent, I need to find her”, he said. He said the woman was not moving after she fell, but he didn’t know what happened to her. US President Donald Trump also branded it a “terrorist attack”.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, he said. Trump said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and would continue to provide updates. There have been fears that the terror group would stage diversionary attacks elsewhere in the Philippines, but even if those fears prove unfounded, the apparent infiltration of ISIS into the country’s south has experts anxious.

However, a “Filipino operative’ linked to the self-styled Islamic State has claimed responsibility for it, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist news and propaganda”.