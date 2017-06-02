Many dead after gunman storms Manila casino

At least 21 people were injured while trying to escape, police added.

AFTER United States President Donald Trump labeled the Resorts World incident as a “terrorist attack”, Malacanang urged Friday the public to listen first to Philippine authorities to prevent the spread of fake news.

The Metropolitan Manila police chief previously said 36 bodies were found inside the building by firefighters and all died from smoke inhalation.

Dela Rosa said the man, who appeared to be acting alone, walked into one of the gambling rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight. “But he did not hurt anyone”. On Friday, Dela Rosa ruled out declaring martial law on the main island of Luzon, where Manila is located.

National police chief dela Rosa told the public: ‘Don’t panic, this is not a cause for alarm. We are just alert.

“We can not relate it to terrorism because he did not shoot anybody”. He carried no identity documents, police said.

The man carried a 2 liter soda bottle and may have an extra container of gasoline as well, Albayalde said.

Police insisted the attack was not related to terrorism despite ongoing conflict with ISIS-linked forces in the country’s south.

At least 36 people died in the Philippines when an upscale hotel and casino complex was attacked in the early hours of Friday morning, local time. But he said the assailant did not fire at people he met.

Mr dela Rosa described him as “white, with a moustache” and about 6ft.

A security guard also suffered a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting himself, according to Dela Rosa.

“With an incident like this, especially at Resorts World Manila, we certainly would ratchet that (security) up even more…certainly an issue we will buckle down on”, Lawrence Ho, 40, who owns casinos in Manila and Macau, told in Hong Kong.

“We believe that our security (measures) were enough, they will be reviewed”, Reilly said when asked whether arrangements were adequate.

He said he and his siblings came from the casino at the 2nd floor and were on their way back to their room when they met running men. “But one woman I was trying to save fell from the second floor”. “I am very anxious as a parent, I need to find her”, he said.

Georgina Alvarez, chief legal officer for Resorts World, choked up as she read the names of the dead to reporters and family waiting outside the casino. That’s where we got out. “I don’t know if she is still there”.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, targeted the casino at Resorts World Manila, a complex of hotels, restaurants, stores and a sprawling multi-floor gambling area in the capital.

“We ask for your prayers during these hard times”, the resort tweeted.

Police cordoned off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport shortly after the attack began, according to the AP.

The Mindanao fighting has been centered around the city of Marawi, where thousands of residents have fled amid the mayhem.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing through the complex and into the night.

Before the gunman died, SITE, a terrorism monitoring group, reported that a Filipino operative working with the Maute group claimed responsibility for ISIS.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-IS Telegram chat groups, SITE said.