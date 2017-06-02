Mark Zuckerberg finally gets his Harvard degree – 12 years after dropping out

The Facebook founder started his speech on a rather nostalgic note asking the students to remember what they were doing when they got the acceptance letter from Harvard. Instead, he stuck around long enough to give the commencement address to this year’s set of graduates.

Some reports have speculated that Zuckerberg could be contemplating a run for president, though he has denied he is interested. Zuckerberg’s visit to Harvard is certainly a memorable one, as he also took a last look at the dorm room where he coded Facebook Inc (FB), all the while sharing stories about his college life via a Facebook Live video. “We walked this yard less than a decade apart, studied the same ideas and slept through the same lectures”, his speech said.

“We can fix this”, he said. His wife Priscilla Chan and the class of 2017 listened in the rain as Zuckerberg delivered his message – if you create opportunities, you create goal.

At age 33, Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire in the world, and the fifth richest person with an estimated fortune of $65 billion.

He asked people to explore “universal basic income” which would pay a basic salary to everyone irrespective of the work they did. Stress felt by many American communities will increase as tens of millions of jobs are replaced by automation, such as self-driving cars and trucks, Zuckerberg said.

“This is the struggle of our time“, he continued. Without a sense of objective, people will turn towards isolationism, nationalism and authoritarianism, instead of openness and global community, he said. “Forces for the flow of knowledge, trade and immigration, against those who would slow them down”, said Zuckerberg.

Yet with 1.8 billion users, Facebook’s citizenship dwarfs that of the US, and Zuckerberg’s choices directly impact the way people socialize, organize, and do business every day.

That’s one benevolent way of describing Facebook’s master plan.

Mark Zuckerberg finally fulfilled the promise he had given to his mother and graduated from Harvard, twelve years after he stopped studying to establish Facebook.

“It says something about our situation today that I can’t even say his name because I don’t want to put him at risk”, Zuckerberg said.

But the university did give him an honorary doctoral degree Thursday – something we’re sure made Zuckerberg’s parents pretty dang proud.

