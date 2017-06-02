Zuckerberg returned to his former university to receive an honorary degree – 13 years after he famously dropped out of the Ivy League school to focus on Facebook.

In a speech to Harvard graduates on Thursday, Facebook Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it’s not enough for young people to find their own objective in life – they should “create a world where everyone has a sense of goal”. He called for graduates to find their sense of objective and to help others find their sense of goal and even said that he should pay to help others and so should the Harvard graduates who are successful and do well.

“We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure that everyone has a cushion to try new ideas”.

It all comes down to a sense of objective, according to Zuckerberg. What started in a dorm at the Harvard University in 2004, turned into a social storm; and today Facebook is the number 1 platform to connect for millions across the globe. He used the example of a high school student that wanted to go to college but didn’t know if he would be allowed to because he was undocumented.

Zuckerberg said this generation needs to find creative solutions to social problems.

“I wondered if I was just wrong, an impostor, a 22 year-old kid who had no idea how the world worked”, Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg has been an advocate for immigration reform.

The address started off in a joking manner as he told the graduates, “You accomplished something I never could”.

That’s one benevolent way of describing Facebook’s master plan.

“There were all these big technology companies with resources”.

Zuckerberg said that on his tour around the states, he met opioid addicts and others who had fallen on hard times with factory closings, who said they might not have suffered if they had something to do. “So we just kept moving forward, day by day”.

In an interview with Wired in October Obama didn’t actually mention basic income, by name but did say policy-makers at all levels are going to have to “have a conversation” about it. An adviser told him if he didn’t sell, he would regret it, and people on the management team left. “I believed in what we were doing, but I felt alone”, he said. That could have been a really sad video.

He concluded this point by stressing, “We can all make time to give someone a hand”.

“Let´s do big things. not just to create progress but to create objective”. It is only freedom to fail that can lead to success, he emphasized.

“When our parents graduated, that sense of objective reliably came from your job, your church, your community”, Zuckerberg said.