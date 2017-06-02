Mary Kay Letourneau’s Former Student-Turned Husband Files For Separation

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau are legally splitting up, ET can confirm.

YouTube/Inside EditionVili Fualaau has filed for legal separation from his wife and former sixth-grade teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau.

Faulaau told the publication that he wants to be licensed to sell marijuana cigarettes called “Cigaweed”, and that when applying for the license, the regulatory agency looks into the applicant and his spouse’s pasts.

Fualaau, who was 12 when his relationship with his then-34-year-old teacher was first discovered, filed paperwork earlier in May. An angry Judge Lau immediately ordered Letourneau back to prison to finish her sentence.

“Anything that is 10 years old won’t affect it”, he said about his own arrest. It depends on the severity of it. “That’s not substance abuse”.

At her sentencing, Letourneau expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency.

“It is a piece of paper that does not say much”, he stated.

Mr Fualaau, who has two children with his wife, also states that they are no longer dependent, asking for a fair division of the couple's joint assets. "My kids have no idea what happens in the media".

“It’s not necessarily what you think”, the now 33-year-old Fualaau reportedly told the tabloid.

“I consider myself a regular person”, he continued. “I mean, because we were all 14 and 15”.

“The reason for me telling them that was just from, out of experience”, he said.

There were many high-profile crime stories and court cases that emerged from the ’90s.

