Massive landslide covers part of Hwy 1 in Big Sur

The area, which relies heavily on tourism as it’s frequented by ocean scenery enthusiasts, has been hit by several landslides since January that caused temporary road closures.

California had already shut a part of Highway 1 down for roads work to fix the damages that fell on the area due to California flood that happened decades ago.

A section of highway winding along California’s breathtaking Big Sur coastline will probably remain closed for months by damage from a massive landslide unleashed by a rain-soaked hillside over the Pacific, state transportation officials said on Wednesday. There’s now no estimate for when this part of Highway 1 might be able to reopen.

“A third of the mountain just went down”, says Susana Cruz with Caltrans, “its created a new shoreline, and its millions of cubic yards, that just went down”.

“The way slides work is they can be dormant many years, and one year they just get going”, she says. “It’s one of a kind”. Highway 1 was already closed to fix buckled pavement caused by an earlier slide.

For now, there is no estimate for when highway one will reopen in the area. Caltrans crews working to clear the area of debris were forced to vacate the area after engineers noticed the hillside continuing to move. Repeated landslides and floods have taken out bridges and highways, closed campgrounds, and forced some resorts to shut down temporarily or use helicopters to fly in guests and supplies. Mud Creek is on Highway 1, 8 miles north of the Monterey/San Luis Obispo county line, about 10 miles north of Ragged Point or 25 miles north of San Simeon (Hearst Castle).

A massive landslide sent dirt and gravel pouring over a stretch of State route 1 Saturday. The new span is scheduled to open in September. He said Tuesday he wouldn’t trade in his work location for somewhere safer.

"In our way of thinking and our way of planning, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when", he said.